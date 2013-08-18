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Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump

SCF310/12

4.2

| (40) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Designed for Comfort

Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. The Philips Avent breast pump SCF310/12 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

Designed for Comfort

  • with milk storage cups

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

Easy manual operation

The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

40

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

really helps breastfeed mothers

this product proves that breastfeeding can succeed with lil effort

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/20 Manual breast pump

12/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has agood fitting and easy use

I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

12/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This has agood fitting and easy use

I have tried 3 pumps and this is far the best with comfort and ease and shows in the result of my expressed milk i can express doulble (5-6oz)with this pump than the other two (1-2oz) also take in hand the electric pumbs take some getting used to Hope this help

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF310/12 Manual breast pump

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 

  1. Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.