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Discontinued

Philips Avent iQ24Electronic steam sterilizer

SCF276/02

4.5

| (27) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Always ready when you are

Philips Avent iQ24 Electronic Steam Steriliser works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

iQ technology keeps contents sterile for 24 hours

Always ready when you are

  • 220-240V

iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

Sterile contents day and night

Sterile contents day and night

Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.

Digital display keeps you informed

Digital display keeps you informed

Advanced digital display and sound alerts keep you informed throughout the sterilization cycle.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

27

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

02/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best (and most used) piece of baby gear I have- Love it!

I have twin boys, so I clean lots and lots of bottles! This is a fantastic piece of kit. Easy to use. Fits 6 bottles and tops. Large capacity (we use NUK bottles, which are big- also takes Dr. Browns or Avent with no problem). Also cleans breast pumping gear. Six minute cycle. Keeps everything clean as long as the lid is on. I use it constantly. It is well-used and well loved- the best piece of baby kit I have. I live in a hard water area (London), so it must be de-scaled monthly by putting in some white vinegar and water overnight, then running an empty cycle. Customer service is excellent. You call and get a real human that knows exactly what they are talking about (I had to call before I learned I had to occasionally de-scale it).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/42 Digital Steam Sterilizer

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Advent steamer

Very easy to use, sterilised quickly and effectively, highly recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF276/29 Digital Steam Sterilizer

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 