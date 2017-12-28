2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF184/13
Designed to help healthy oral development
Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/13 is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
0-6m
Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.
The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.
To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.
4.2
of 5
10
Reviews
Melanie
28/12/2017
Philippines
Great Product! I've been looking for this
My firstborn used to have this when she was a baby. Now i've been looking for this everywhere for my 2nd child. Can you please help me find this product?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
Joanamcg
27/08/2018
Singapore
Great
The only pacifiers that my 2 daughters use. They don’t like others one! Incredible
This review was made for SCF184/14 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
This review was made for SCF184/14 Advanced orthodontic pacifiers
sara247
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
this is the only dummy my baby took
My baby was a breastfed baby and didnt ever want a dummy just me to comfort her. this started to.become a problem as she would stay on the breast for hours so i thought i would try a dummy. i bought all sorts of dummies which would make my baby gag and everything. i then bought the philips orthadontic ones and my baby took to them straight away. i darent leave one at home as she cries for it when she is tired. the design is great and easy to clean and sterilise and they have caps to keep the teat sterile and clean. brilliant soother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF184/13 Advanced orthodontic soothers
Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 users of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Lovebrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.
Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.