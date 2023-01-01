ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph

7000 SeriesSmart safe box

SBX702BAGX/97

Secure your valuables

Enjoy fast unlocking at fingertips. Philips SBX702 supports fingerprint and PIN code unlocking. 2 independent unlocking systems are designed to protect your valuables.The backup system is for emergency use and gives upgraded security.

See all benefits

With backup unlocking system

Secure your valuables

  • Keyless unlocking

  • Handle frozen after lockout

  • Backup system

  • Abnormal alert

With fingerprints and PIN codes

With fingerprints and PIN codes

Getting rid of mechanical unlocking, this safe adopts a semi-conductor fingerprint sensor and a touch keypad, allowing unlocking with both fingerprints and PIN codes. A light touch to wake up the system and have quick identification. Biometric lock brings smoother and faster than ever unlocking experience.

Leave no hidden risk

Leave no hidden risk

The safe is solid and secure thanks to the cabinet that is made with single piece of metal sheet. A built-in touch keypad gives it a simplistic look and protects the electronic circuit board. All makes this safe highly functional, stylish, secure and trustworthy.

Keep your watches at pristine condition

Keep your watches at pristine condition

SBX702 are equipped with 4 craftily made watch winders, allowing you to keep your previous watches safe and clean when you are not wearing them.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. The battery life is tested under tandardized laboratory conditions. The actual battery life may vary due to differentfactors such as the test environment, usage scenarios, and consumption due to long-time use.