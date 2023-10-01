2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBX602C6GU/97
WiFi connectivity
SBX602 supports various unlocking methods. It features an innovative fingerprint-enabled telescopic handle for seamless security. Along with WiFi connectivity and dual authentication mode, it provides a safe and convenient storage solution.
Fingerprint unlocking
Electronic telescopic handle
WiFi connectivity
Two-factor authentication
Through mobile device WiFi connectivity, our intelligent monitoring system ensures real-time security updates for the safe, granting you greater peace of mind while you're away.
In the enhanced security mode, opening the cabinet door requires verification of any two sets of configured fingerprints or passwords, providing a dual-layered safeguard for the security of your valuable belongings.
It comes with a concealed digital panel and touch-to-wake buttons. The advanced semiconductor biometric fingerprint technology ensures precise and highly secure identification.There is also mechanical keyhole located on the door's side for a hassle-free and worry-free unlocking experience.
Reviews
The battery life is tested under tandardized laboratory conditions. The actual battery life may vary due to differentfactors such as the test environment, usage scenarios, and consumption due to long-time use.
The Embedded Fingerprint Electronic Telescopic Handle has been applied for a utility patent.