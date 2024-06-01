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2 year warranty

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2000 SeriesSmart safe box

SBX202C6D0/97

Telescopic handle design

SBX202 supports fingerprint, password, and mechanical key unlocking, with a secure and elegant telescopic handle. Its embedded panel design is sleek and stylish. Dual-verification security mode ensures a safe storage solution.

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Ensures safe storage

Telescopic handle design

  • Mechanical telescopic handle

  • Fingerprint unlocking

  • Two-factor authentication

  • Abnormal alerts

For convenient access

For convenient access

This model features a touch-sensitive digital keypad that activates with a light touch, combined with semiconductor biometric fingerprint technology for precise and secure recognition. Additionally, it includes a hidden mechanical keyhole, providing multiple unlocking options for your convenience.

Provides sleek and sturdy protection

Provides sleek and sturdy protection

SBX202 is crafted from a single piece of low-carbon alloy steel, with minimal seams and no pry points, effectively preventing prying, smashing, and drilling. The door features a full-length design with no extra top or bottom frames, accented with aluminum alloy trim for a modern, stylish look.

With spacious and organized compartments

With spacious and organized compartments

The layered storage design efficiently divides the internal space for the organized classification of valuables. The leather interior is soft and elastic, preventing damage from bumps while ensuring secure storage.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The battery life is tested under tandardized laboratory conditions. The actual battery life may vary due to differentfactors such as the test environment, usage scenarios, and consumption due to long-time use.