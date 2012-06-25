2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1280 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
4.4
of 5
125
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
25/06/2012
Singapore
Great shaving experience!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
AtemRamsundersingh
15/04/2012
Singapore
A smooth operator that makes daily shaving a true pleasure. Well-thought design and engineering showing the spirit of innovation at Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
JosephTan
20/03/2012
Singapore
the shaver is easy to use and it provide a comfortable shaving experience. Glad that I have bought the shaver with jet clean. Jet clean really cleans and lubricates the shaver like new.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/21 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.