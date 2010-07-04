2 year warranty
Discontinued
R14L2B/97
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
C
Zinc Chloride
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.
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