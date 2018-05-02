2 year warranty
Discontinued
R03L10S/97
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
AAA
Zinc Chloride
The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Mitch
02/05/2018
Australia
"Long Life" = Short Life.
Sorry folks, but this battery is junk as far as I am concerned. A brand I will out of courtesy not name here for the same cost lasts at least four times longer in my Microsoft Mouse. Your battery, the Phillips AAA "Long Life" RO3 battery may have its name referencing ONLY its shelf life, as its life in use is a serious disappointment. Lasting only about one week in my mouse, it bleeds down so fast after four days it 'blinks red'. After the sixth or seventh day, it fails to activate the mouse. The 'other brand' I use lasts no less than a month before the mouse starts to 'blink red', though it will continue to get a green light on start-up for another week. The 'best before date' appears to be 12-2019 stamped on the end-cap.
This review was made for LongLife R03L10S Battery
This review was made for LongLife R03L10S Battery