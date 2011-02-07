ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

RechargeablesBattery

R03B2RTU8/97

Ready to Use Rechargeable batteries

Ideal for all your high-energy devises, these very high capacity AAA accus do not need draining before recharging, simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more you can recharge them up to a thousand times.

See all benefits

Ready to Use Rechargeable batteries

  • AAA, 800 mAh

  • Nickel-Metal Hydride

NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the accus almost unnecessary.

The battery for audio players and cameras

The 800 mAh of energy keeps your audio player or digital camera going longer.

Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energized fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 281.3 kB
  • 24 November 2023

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.