Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Face Shavers
All series
Electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
PQ216/18
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual
All (3)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
How do I find my shaver model and compatible replacement parts?
Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you