2 year warranty
Discontinued
PET704K/00
Entertainment that travels with you
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7” TFT LCD display of the Philips PET704. Enjoy your favorite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anyplace.
Besides the car adaptor included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favorite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
A built-in and compact rechargeable battery offers long-lasting power. Up to 2.5 hours of continuous video playback enjoyment can be achieved in a single charge.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.
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