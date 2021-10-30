2 year warranty
Discontinued
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want.
6 tools
Self-sharpening steel blades
Up to 60 min run time
Rinseable attachments
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.
Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Awards
4.4
of 5
1396
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Gainne
30/10/2021
Philippines
Great
Easy to use and the blade is really great. The price is worthty
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/15 6-in-1, Face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/15 6-in-1, Face
Aegams
18/09/2021
Philippines
Affordable and Reliable
The built quality is very good, the product it self is very reliable. It comes with different attachments and makes it utilitarian. I just hope they'd put some light indicator for charging; so user would know if it needs charging or when battery is full. I always love Philips products and this shaver is another addition.
Pros
Versatile and Reliable
Cons
Does not have battery light indicator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom 3000 MG3750/60 multipurpose trimmer
Date of Use 2021-08-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom 3000 MG3750/60 multipurpose trimmer
Date of Use 2021-08-18
PinoyChinito
30/11/2020
Philippines
Great Value For your Money
I’ve been looking for a multi grooming kit that is reliable and will last for years. Thankfully I stumbled upon this product. Great shave every time!
Pros
Compact and Light
Cons
Hard to remove trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/13 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2020-10-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 MG3710/13 6-in-1, Face
Date of Use 2020-10-29