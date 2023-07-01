2 year warranty
LUMOP710BLKX1
Select your scent. Enhance your mood
Enhance the comfort of every drive with the OlfaPure 7100 precision scent diffuser. Plug-and-play cartridges release an array of French-designed fragrances that can help you relax, stay alert, reduce motion sickness, or refreshes the air.
Precise scent release
No more nose blindness
Safer dry diffusion technology
10 French-designed aromas
With the Philips OlfaPure 7100 car aroma diffuser, you can choose the perfect scent for your mood as you drive. Enhance the comfort of every drive with a series of scents carefully crafted in France, the fragrance capital of the world. The OlfaPure will diffuse just the right scent, whether you want to relax during a stressful commute, feel more alert on a long drive, ease the symptoms of motion sickness, or freshen the air. And it all happens with the touch of a button.
The Philips OlfaPure 7100 uses a dry-air diffusion method, a more advanced way to release fragrance. Dry-air diffusion works by applying pressurized airflow over a material infused with a fragrance, or active ingredient. This minimizes the release of particles into the air, resulting in extremely low levels of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other undesirable particles. Which means healthier air to breathe, especially for those people with respiratory issues.
Some aroma diffusers constantly drip feed scent into the air. But when your nose is always exposed to a smell, your brain quickly learns to ignore it. This so-called “nose blindness” means you no longer enjoy the scent. To avoid this phenomenon, Philips OlfaPure uses a unique release mechanism that cleverly adjusts the intensity of the scent. Not only do you avoid nose blindness, the balanced delivery means the aroma is never overwhelming. Plus, depending on your preferences, you can adjust how much scent is released. So you get to enjoy just the right level of fragrance on every drive.
Reviews
Tested at independent laboratory according to QB/T2761-2006 standard, HESA material without active airflow, on gas removal rate over 24h. Capacity comparing to the common activate carbon material with the same weight. Benchmarking test conducted at internal test lab.