2 year warranty
LUMAC109BLKX1
Select your scent. Enhance your mood
Specially designed to combine with odor molecules, like cigarette smoke or food, thus refreshing the air in your car.
Fresh, Aromatic
The fragrances used by the OlfaPure 7100 have been tested to ensure compliance with the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) standards. This checks that the scent contains the correct volumes of essential oils, and that all ingredients are safe for use.
Reviews
Anti-V helps neutralize airborne microbes, tested against airborne pathogens via quantitative suspension test in an independent lab, meeting French government Standard NF EN 14476.