2 year warranty
LUMAC108BLKX1
Select your scent. Enhance your mood
Specially designed to combine with odor molecules, like cigarette smoke or food, thus refreshing the air in your car.
Herbal Mint
The fragrances used by the OlfaPure 7100 have been tested to ensure compliance with the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) standards. This checks that the scent contains the correct volumes of essential oils, and that all ingredients are safe for use.
Reviews
Effect internally tested with a group of motion sickness sufferers during 8 minutes long drive. Participants were asked to read the text on a tablet and a Pop up message every 1 minute to rate the effect with and without the scent and noticed a reduction in symptoms when using the aroma.