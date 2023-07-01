2 year warranty
LUMAC107BLKX1
Select your scent. Enhance your mood
Specially designed to combine with odor molecules, like cigarette smoke or food, thus refreshing the air in your car.
Floral, Aromatic
The fragrances used by the OlfaPure 7100 have been tested to ensure compliance with the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) standards. This checks that the scent contains the correct volumes of essential oils, and that all ingredients are safe for use.
Reviews
Presence of counteractant can reduce perceived intensity of malodor as experienced by participants, who rated intensity of malodor verses overall intensity of mixture in internal tests.