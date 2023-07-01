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OlfaPureCar Aroma Cartridge - Malodor Removal

LUMAC107BLKX1

Select your scent. Enhance your mood

Specially designed to combine with odor molecules, like cigarette smoke or food, thus refreshing the air in your car.

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Fragrances to enhance your driving experience

Select your scent. Enhance your mood

  • Floral, Aromatic

Choose the right aroma to enhance your mood

Aromas comply with IFRA safety standards

The fragrances used by the OlfaPure 7100 have been tested to ensure compliance with the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) standards. This checks that the scent contains the correct volumes of essential oils, and that all ingredients are safe for use.

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Disclaimers

  1. Presence of counteractant can reduce perceived intensity of malodor as experienced by participants, who rated intensity of malodor verses overall intensity of mixture in internal tests.