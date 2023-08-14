Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright warm light up to 4000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your truck says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.