2 year warranty
LUM24844CU70X1/20
Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED 30mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 6000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your truck while being kind to your eyes.
LED-FEST 30mm
Number of bulbs: 1
24V, 6000 K Cool White
Advanced automotive system
Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lamps for superior visibility and style inside your truck. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you're searching for a dropped phone or you're trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.
Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 6000 K, illuminating your truck's driving compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.
If you're looking to improve both the lighting and style of your vehicles interior, opt for Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED bulbs. Crisp white light will help you sort through your glove box, find the phone or wallet that slipped under the seat, or search for something in the trunk. Besides helping you see better, it also looks pretty elegant.
Reviews
Non-ECE compliant