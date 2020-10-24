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2 year warranty
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6902/02
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User Manual
All (15)
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What is Easy-start on my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
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