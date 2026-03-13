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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7754/01
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User Manual Philips Food processor
This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.
All (12)
What are the + and - buttons on the control panel for?
Do the settings (0-7) on the adjustable slicing disc correspond to the thickness in mm?
What is the strange plastic disc with waves on it used for?
Can I disassemble the balloon beater to clean it properly?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
The process does not start at the beginning after a restart.
The + button or – button does not work during certain jobs.
When I am slicing vegetables they are always mashed. What should I do?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
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