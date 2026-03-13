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2 year warranty

All series

Food processor

Discontinued

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Food processor

HR7754/01

Food processor

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Food processor

  • PDF file, 3.7 MB
  • 13 March 2026

This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system automatically selects the best settings for each application.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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