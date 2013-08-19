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Discontinued

Daily CollectionFood processor

HR7625/70

3.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Save space and effort

Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Including a blender.

See all benefits

Ultra-compact food processor with blender

Save space and effort

  • 500 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 2 L bowl

All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

2 speeds and pulse

2 speeds and pulse

The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.

500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

With the 500W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
2
1

19/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Preparatipn for cooking made easy. Very versatile.

No manual chopping of ingredients during food preparation. Less time used and therefore making cooking more intereting.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor

30/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

DOES WHAT IT SAYS

ITS GOOD PRODUCT FOR THE MONEY I PAID. but the design could have been little better. attachment drop while aSSEMBLING AND DETTACHING.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor

30/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

DOES WHAT IT SAYS

ITS GOOD PRODUCT FOR THE MONEY I PAID. but the design could have been little better. attachment drop while aSSEMBLING AND DETTACHING.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Food processor

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