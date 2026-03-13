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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Juicer
Discontinued
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HR2825/06
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User Manual Philips
With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too.
All (5)
Why does the pulp feel moist?
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
What can I juice with my Philips juicer?
How do I prepare the fruits or vegetables before juicing?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
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