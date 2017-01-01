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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

Discontinued

Citrus press

HR2790/06

Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

With this citrus press you can easily prepare delicious homemade citrus juice. Thanks to its compact design it can easily be stored and all parts are dishwasher safe which will save you time washing up.

See all benefits

500 ml jug, compact design

Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

  • 0.6 L

  • 25 W

  • Auto reverse

  • Cord storage

Small and compact design

Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

Cord storage

Cord storage

Save space with the handy cord storage system.

500 ml juice jug

Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

Technical Specifications

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