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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Meat mincer
Discontinued
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HR2725
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User Manual Philips Meat mincer HR2725
Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes.
All (3)
Can I mince frozen meat with the meat mincer?
Can I pour water with detergent into the appliance to clean it?
To which size should I cut the meat before mincing?
What can I do if the meat mincer stops working during use?
Why do the metal parts of the meat mincer get dark?
Why has the appliance suddenly stopped working?
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