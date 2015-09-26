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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Jamie Oliver Blender
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Jamie Oliver Blender

Discontinued

Jamie Oliver Blender

HR2172/00

3

| (1) Review

Built to blend, made to last

"Blenders don't need to be complicated - it's basically all about speed. That's what combines the flavours and gives you smooth textures. I use mine for everything from batters and sauces, to soups and smoothies" Jamie O.

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With ultra-sharp titanium coated 5 star blades

Built to blend, made to last

  • 600 W

  • 2L high quality glass jar

ProBlend 5 technology with optimum blending power

ProBlend 5 technology with optimum blending power

Innovative ProBlend 5 technology with optimum blending power ensures finely blended smooth results.

Two speeds and a pulse setting

Two speeds and a pulse setting

This Philips Jamie Oliver appliance comes with a very simple to use rotary dial - select 1 for low speeds and 2 for maximum speeds. The Pulse setting is perfect for crushing ice or making sure that ingredients come together before blending.

Long lasting, titanium coated 5 star serrated blades

Long lasting, titanium coated 5 star serrated blades

The new Philips Jamie Oliver blender features super hard titanium coated blades, which ensures that the serrated blades stay sharp for longer. Thanks to the 5 star blade, preparing batters, sauces and smoothies takes no time at all, so busy parents can feel confident they're putting healthy and delicious meals on the table every night of the week.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

26/09/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Not Impressed

After a short time, bottom locating lug of jug base broke off. Motor also smells, even in short use. Do not expect long life cycle for this machine. Not especially good at processing, requires a lot of liquid which is not always good for some recipes - query blade design? On the good side, this model has a robust glass jug with large capacity and is also easy to clean.

This review was made for HR2172/01 Jamie Oliver Blender

This review was made for HR2172/01 Jamie Oliver Blender

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