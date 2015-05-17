2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with mill
Pulse, Ice button
Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beans, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
monching
17/05/2015
Philippines
ice crusher
No problem with ice crushing durable smooth operation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender
Freya
28/04/2014
Singapore
Good performance kitchen appliance
This blender does everything it says it can do (in the manual) and even more. It has the ability to break ice and even frozen products. It takes up few space in the kitchen and it's very easy to clean. There are suctions at the bottom of the blender. Thus, it is very stable when I use it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender
hump
20/08/2013
Malaysia
Chucky Food to Liquid!!!
Pros: Good design where the miller can fit into the jug blender for storage. Cons: Food particles get trap around inside the casket ring and needed to pull out to wash; everytime after use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender