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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2161/41

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

See all benefits

Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L Plastic Jar

  • with mill

  • Pulse, Ice button

Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beans, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

Break-resistant jar

Break-resistant jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

17/05/2015

Philippines

Philippines

ice crusher

No problem with ice crushing durable smooth operation

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender

28/04/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Good performance kitchen appliance

This blender does everything it says it can do (in the manual) and even more. It has the ability to break ice and even frozen products. It takes up few space in the kitchen and it's very easy to clean. There are suctions at the bottom of the blender. Thus, it is very stable when I use it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender

20/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Chucky Food to Liquid!!!

Pros: Good design where the miller can fit into the jug blender for storage. Cons: Food particles get trap around inside the casket ring and needed to pull out to wash; everytime after use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2161/41 Blender

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