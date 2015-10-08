2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400 W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
with mill
5 star serrated blade
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Use mill accessory to grind any hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts and dried chili and peppers.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
toon
08/10/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
blender
very good no comments only the rubber where can I buy that? txs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender