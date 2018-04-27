I have used this blender for 2 weeks. I like the sturdy feeling of the base which has rubber that sticks to my solid surface kitchen top. I like the glass material of the jug making it easy to rinse and wash oily stuff. The blade of the blender is acceptable, i couldn't rate it full mark because i still can find the fibre of oranges not minced properly. I couldn't smell a burning odour from the blender if i use high speed for more than 30 sec. It is very difficult to remove the rubber cap from the glass jug which is good and no good when you want to wash it. It is also very difficult to remove the blade from the jug which can be an advantage because it is tight. It is a disadvantage because i could not wash the interior properly as i cannot unscrew the blade from the jug. Overall, it serves well as a powerful blender for this range of the price.