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Discontinued

Avance CollectionBlender

HR2095/94

3.8

| (4) Reviews

1 award

Best blending, leaves no bits

The Philips blender with triple action blade system with 700 W motor can handle just about anything from fruit/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.

See all benefits

Triple Action Blade for up to 50% finer result*

Best blending, leaves no bits

  • 700 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with spatula

  • ProBlend 6

Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.

One touch pulse and smoothie button

One touch pulse and smoothie button

Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and smoothie button for making the best tasting smoothie by pressing once.

Powerful 700 W motor

Powerful 700 W motor

Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
1

27/04/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent kitchen workhorse!

Have been using this almost daily for more than a year now with absolutely no problems!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender

03/06/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Slim built and easy to clean

Served the purpose and is easy to clean after use. The slim built makes it easy for the kitchen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender

06/07/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Glass Jug blender

I have used this blender for 2 weeks. I like the sturdy feeling of the base which has rubber that sticks to my solid surface kitchen top. I like the glass material of the jug making it easy to rinse and wash oily stuff. The blade of the blender is acceptable, i couldn't rate it full mark because i still can find the fibre of oranges not minced properly. I couldn't smell a burning odour from the blender if i use high speed for more than 30 sec. It is very difficult to remove the rubber cap from the glass jug which is good and no good when you want to wash it. It is also very difficult to remove the blade from the jug which can be an advantage because it is tight. It is a disadvantage because i could not wash the interior properly as i cannot unscrew the blade from the jug. Overall, it serves well as a powerful blender for this range of the price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender

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Disclaimers

  1. Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094