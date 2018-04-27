2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2095/94
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with triple action blade system with 700 W motor can handle just about anything from fruit/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.
700 W
2 L glass jar
with spatula
ProBlend 6
The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.
Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and smoothie button for making the best tasting smoothie by pressing once.
Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.
Awards
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
busymummy
27/04/2018
Singapore
Excellent kitchen workhorse!
Have been using this almost daily for more than a year now with absolutely no problems!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender
JNKY
03/06/2015
Singapore
Slim built and easy to clean
Served the purpose and is easy to clean after use. The slim built makes it easy for the kitchen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender
LYDC
06/07/2014
Singapore
Glass Jug blender
I have used this blender for 2 weeks. I like the sturdy feeling of the base which has rubber that sticks to my solid surface kitchen top. I like the glass material of the jug making it easy to rinse and wash oily stuff. The blade of the blender is acceptable, i couldn't rate it full mark because i still can find the fibre of oranges not minced properly. I couldn't smell a burning odour from the blender if i use high speed for more than 30 sec. It is very difficult to remove the rubber cap from the glass jug which is good and no good when you want to wash it. It is also very difficult to remove the blade from the jug which can be an advantage because it is tight. It is a disadvantage because i could not wash the interior properly as i cannot unscrew the blade from the jug. Overall, it serves well as a powerful blender for this range of the price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2095/31 Blender
Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094