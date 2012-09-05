2 year warranty
Discontinued
Have it your way, exactly your way
Blender with very powerful 650 W motor, dedicated functions (ice-crushing and pulse), detachable serrated knife and fruit filter, and high-quality 2 l glass jar.
650W
2 L glass jar
with filter
Variable speed and pulse
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.
Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Millgirl
05/09/2012
United Kingdom
Good purchase
I looked everywhere for a good quality blender that didn't cost the earth but performed well for everyday use in the home. This one does the job brilliantly and hopefully it will last as long as my previous blender which was 25 years old!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender
Vijayakumar
25/01/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent blender
This blender is superbly simple to use and very efficient. The base is solid and secure, and the glass jug, although heavy, is easy to fit onto the base. The size of the jug is ideal for making family-size soups, brilliant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR2084/90 Blender