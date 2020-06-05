2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups. Or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill the possibilities are limitless.
600W
2 L Plastic Jar
with filter, mill and chopper
5 speed and pulse
Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.
Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.
The Philips blender accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
matrix69
05/06/2020
Malaysia
escelent
strong, reliable, I have been using it for 11 years
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2068/20 Blender
Date of Use 2018-06-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2068/20 Blender
Date of Use 2018-06-05
carl
22/02/2017
Malaysia
This blender lasted 6 years of daily use.
This blender lasted 6 years of daily use. Great design and safety features. Recently it stop working properly. Some problem with the safety features. If I bypass the safety features it till work but decided to get a new blender Philips HR2120 with glass jar. The great thing is that the old blender jar works with the HR2120.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2068/20 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2068/20 Blender