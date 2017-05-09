2 year warranty
Discontinued
Homemade drinks and food instantly
The 300 W Philips blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included.
300 W
Juicer, blender & mill
You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.
Fast processing and cleaning.
Unique micro mesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Impact
09/05/2017
Philippines
This blender is the best
It the best blender I ever used, after using more than 5 products of blender a friend just bought this product for me as a gift . And it works great it doesn't bring out smoke,it blends smooth and faster I used it blend like anything without any fear of burning as usual.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1841/55 Blender and Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1841/55 Blender and Juicer