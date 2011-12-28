2 year warranty
Discontinued
Homemade juice easily
With this Philips juicer HR1823/70 you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to the round feeding tube it needs less pre-cutting of fruit and vegetables. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store.
220 W
1 speed
White/blue
Round tube for easy feeding of ingredients.
Micro mesh filter for more juice.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
JulzenTorrijos
28/12/2011
Singapore
GOOD PRODUCT! :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer
hsiu_wanglim
26/05/2012
Singapore
product received in order. works well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer
DianaYeo
05/05/2012
Singapore
GOOD
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer