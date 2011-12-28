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2 year warranty

All series

  • Homemade juice easily
  • Homemade juice easily
  • Homemade juice easily
  • Homemade juice easily

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJuicer

HR1823/70

4.3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Homemade juice easily

With this Philips juicer HR1823/70 you can make delicious fresh juice easily. Thanks to the round feeding tube it needs less pre-cutting of fruit and vegetables. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store.

See all benefits

Juicer: Easy to serve. Easy to store

Homemade juice easily

  • 220 W

  • 1 speed

  • White/blue

Round tube for easy feeding of ingredients

Round tube for easy feeding of ingredients

Round tube for easy feeding of ingredients.

Micro mesh filter for more juice

Micro mesh filter for more juice

Micro mesh filter for more juice.

Compact design

Compact design

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

28/12/2011

Singapore

Singapore

GOOD PRODUCT! :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer

26/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

product received in order. works well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer

05/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

GOOD

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1823/70 Juicer

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