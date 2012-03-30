2 year warranty
Discontinued
650 W, metal bar
Double action knife
1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
16 speeds +turbo
With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.
For the toughest ingredients.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
Awards
4.3
of 5
29
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Kok_LoonYuen
30/03/2012
Singapore
Very easy to use and wash. Good for people who hate to wash the whole blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender
YuhengShen
17/02/2012
Singapore
Super convenient for preparing baby food.;It is fast, easy to use, no splashy messes, and cleaning is;easy too.;Love this product very much! Thumbs up!;
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender
IshaArora
17/01/2012
Singapore
Excellent Product...very easy to use and clean as well...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HR1617/01 Hand blender