2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1565/80
3.3
of 5
6
Reviews
Jackie16
20/12/2017
Singapore
My Phillips mixer .
I have had one of these mixers for 15 years and just love it, but it is wearing out and would like to purchase another one,but I don't know were to get one can you send me information on this,and I sure have told a lot of ladies about this PHILLIPS mixer.It is the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/40 Stand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/40 Stand mixers
JaslynNeo
28/01/2012
Singapore
Excellent mixer, value for money. However the motor gets a bit hot after using for a while and the beater hits the base of the bowl. Nontheless, for the money, it's a good deal.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/40 Stand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/40 Stand mixers
Arina
04/07/2014
Malaysia
Large bowl
I love the large bowl. A good investment, cheaper price but with great features.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/55 Stand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1565/55 Stand mixers