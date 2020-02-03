2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter.
250 W
Auto-driven bowl
Vapor Dusk
The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
Turbo function
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Krisku
03/02/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
it works
I've used it with ease and easy to clean. There's nothing else I can say
Pros
It works
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Mixer
Date of Use 2019-01-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Mixer
Date of Use 2019-01-03
AKMALICKY
17/08/2019
Malaysia
GOOD AND SAFETY
[Employee of philipsglobal] PHILIPS STAND MIXER WITH PLASTIC BOWL 2L GOOD PRODUCT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Mixer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1559/55 Mixer