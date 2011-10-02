2 year warranty
Discontinued
Mixing made fun and easy
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 5 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy.
300 W
5 speeds and turbo
Stainless steel beaters
Dough hooks
Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.
A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.
Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.
3.8
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ChristopherRozario
02/10/2011
Singapore
A great product, compact and powerful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Chee_HonLau
02/07/2012
Singapore
Good product and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
fionalai
13/06/2012
Singapore
Very good product if you are looking to buy just a mixer to beat egg white or cream. Easy to clean and use!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers