2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1396/55
Enjoy homemade food any day
Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.
400 W
1 L
Plastic bowl
2 blades
Easy control with a single hand using the push button.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
Debra
20/09/2019
Singapore
Verified buyer
The product is easy to use and clean .
Speed and cuts well. Escalate preparation of food.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper
Mukesh
23/08/2018
Singapore
Awesome product
Very easy, handy and makes cooking experience much better. A must buy kitchen product, excellent product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper
Travelmusic
11/06/2017
Singapore
Easy use & wash
Very good. Easy to use & wash. Simple convenient efficient effective & practical design which makes it easy to use, take out & wash. Very easy & no frills. Nice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/01 Chopper