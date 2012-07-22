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  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
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  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
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  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1361/00

4.6
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Enjoy homemade food in seconds
The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
See all benefits

Blender with double-action blade

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

  • 600 W

  • Plastic bar

  • Beaker

Powerful 600 Watt motor

Powerful 600 Watt motor

To blend food in seconds.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

For the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients

The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Every mum should have one

This is a lovely product! I have a young baby that has just started weaning, so this makes light work of whizzing up all the home made dinners for her. It's so easy to use and easy to keep clean and isn't a pain to get out and put away like a full on food processor is. Love it! Only thing is I wish I'd bought the other model that comes with the whisk attachment too - but I've been told I can order that separately, so all is not lost :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Every mum should have one

This is a lovely product! I have a young baby that has just started weaning, so this makes light work of whizzing up all the home made dinners for her. It's so easy to use and easy to keep clean and isn't a pain to get out and put away like a full on food processor is. Love it! Only thing is I wish I'd bought the other model that comes with the whisk attachment too - but I've been told I can order that separately, so all is not lost :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect results for a perfect price

This really is very well made tough, powerfull machine, in fact I think its better than some of the competition that are sometimes almost as much as four times the price and its not like some of really cheap ones that scream a horrible noise and vibrate like crazy. Well done Philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1361/00 Hand blender

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