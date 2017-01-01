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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
handblender
Discontinued
HR1350
Healthy food made easily
The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.
250W
With beaker
Detaches with the twist of the hand.
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