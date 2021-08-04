2 year warranty
Discontinued
HQ9160
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
zippy2214
04/08/2021
Philippines
20 years old and good as new
Superb shaver, battery life two months, wont tackle thick beard but every two days shaving its fine. In all this time still as sharp as ever, trimmer works well and easy to clean. Probably one of the best electric appliances I have ever bought.
Pros
Does what it should really well.
Cons
doesnt like a four day growth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver
Albert
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
This product has many good features
It is comfortable to hold because of its size and shape. It is very efficent as the heads follow the contours of the face. Cleaning is easy just run it under the tap. I have used this razor for some time now and would definately recommend it to a friend and buy again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver
abc132
08/03/2021
United Kingdom
Shaving head holder no long was working
Spare head holder is no longer available. Now this is a no cheap and completely useless thing.
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver
This review was made for SmartTouch-XL HQ9160 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.