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Discontinued

Curler

HP8600/00

4.3

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Natural bouncy curls in an easy way

Natural bouncy curls in an easy way. Get exactly the natural curly look you want with the SimplySalonCurl. A 32mm curling tong and ceramic coating sets this curling iron apart from the rest

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SimplySalon curling iron

Natural bouncy curls in an easy way

  • SimplySalon Curl

  • Ceramic

  • 32mm tong

32mm tong for beautiful curls and waves

32mm tong for beautiful curls and waves

If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 32 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.

Ceramic Tourmaline coating for healthy shiny hair

Ceramic Tourmaline coating for healthy shiny hair

Ceramic Tourmaline coating guarantees perfect heat distribution across the barrel, for high shine results and frizz-free curls.

180°C temperature for beautiful results

180°C temperature for beautiful results

This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

10/12/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Love the big curling BARRELS!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler

02/07/2011

Singapore

Singapore

This hair curler is just great - the wife simply loves it. DIY BIG curls - faster than going to hairdresser.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler

07/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use. :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler

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