2 year warranty
Discontinued
Natural bouncy curls in an easy way
Natural bouncy curls in an easy way. Get exactly the natural curly look you want with the SimplySalonCurl. A 32mm curling tong and ceramic coating sets this curling iron apart from the rest
SimplySalon Curl
Ceramic
32mm tong
If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 32 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.
Ceramic Tourmaline coating guarantees perfect heat distribution across the barrel, for high shine results and frizz-free curls.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
NurulIdayu
10/12/2011
Singapore
Love the big curling BARRELS!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler
MartinMarini
02/07/2011
Singapore
This hair curler is just great - the wife simply loves it. DIY BIG curls - faster than going to hairdresser.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler
CelineNg
07/06/2012
Singapore
Easy to use. :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/00 Curler