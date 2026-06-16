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2 year warranty

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Essential Straightener

Discontinued

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EssentialStraightener

HP8321/00

Essential Straightener

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 559.5 kB
  • 16 June 2026

Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 29 April 2026

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