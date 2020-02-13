2 year warranty
Discontinued
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage.
Ceramic Keratin
Ionic Care
Extra wide plates
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
This straightener has keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
4.7
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Diday
13/02/2020
Philippines
Very great and easy straightening
I would highly recommend this one especially when you're in a hurry going to your office. 1 or 2 slide down will do. Better than salon
Pros
Saves time, shiny hair
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Date of Use 2019-01-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Date of Use 2019-01-13
Rachelamb
26/03/2018
Malaysia
Great For Thick & Long Hair
Tested the straightener which is functioning. The temperature slightly hotter to compare with normal straightener but it's very effective! Just one stroke...you will have a silky & shiny straight hair! The wide plates is very useful for thick & long hair. Straightening time has been shorten to compare with other brand straightener. Long hair just need about 5 minutes and it's done! It lasted almost whole day!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
lidialie
07/06/2015
Indonesia
great product! easy to use :)
This product is really easy to use, its wide plates takes less time to straighten my hair than the usual ones I used. Also, because it's made of ceramic, it doesn't get stuck on my hair. It also gets hot fast, so my husband didn't need to wait for a long time for me to finish straightening my hair every morning.. :D
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener