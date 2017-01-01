2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8110/70
Easy care for your hair
The hair dryer with compact size and nice design, quickly dry your hair.
1000W
2 flexible speed settings
This compact hair dryer offers you 2 pre-selected heat & speed combinations for an easy, quick and caring blow dry.
The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in a more precise styling and quick drying.
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
Reviews