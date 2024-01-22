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Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6503/00

3.5

| (22) Reviews

Satinelle Ice Premium

First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.

See all benefits

Most gentle epilator with ice and sonic massage

Satinelle Ice Premium

Sonic massage system

High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.

Hypoallergenic discs

Hypoallergenic discs

Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation taking extra care of your skin.

Premium ice cooler

Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

22

Reviews

22/01/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Great day

Great product. No complaints. Will recommend this product to anyone. I use to hold a A***** vaccum cleaner. It was cheap, but 3 years down, it died on me and vaccum issues. So far the philips vaccum cleaner is good

This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

25/08/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Vacuum cleaner

I like its flat brush head vacuum cleaner, which can easily clean the bottom of the furniture. A similar silicone wiper is added to the bottom of the brush head. The dust removal is more effective and cleaner, and the sound volume is lower than the previous model.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

23/05/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Excellent

Good wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Not that noisy and heavy. Easy maintenance

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

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