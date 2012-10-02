2 year warranty
Discontinued
Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips
Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin.
Blue
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Follows the body’s contours for maximum pain reduction during epilation and an immediate cooling and soothing effect on the skin afterwards.
Works with the skin cooler to distract from the sensation of epilation.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Axel
02/10/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent product for general hair removal. Not so good for smaller nooks & crannies!
This is an excellent product for removing hair from the legs! And my hair doesn't grow back half as quick as shaving, you have to give it a few goes to get complete coverage. It's too big & the wrong shape for me to use under the arms.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6491/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice HP6491/00 Epilator