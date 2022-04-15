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2 year warranty
All series
Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer
Discontinued
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HP6373/00
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User Manual
All (5)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
How do I use my Philips Bikini Trimmer?
How can I recognize that my appliance is just now charging?
My Philips Bikini Trimmer does not charge
My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming
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