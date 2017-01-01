2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4674/00
Everyday the frizz-free, shiny style you desire
Say hello to smooth shiny hair on a daily basis. The SalonAirstylist Ion 1000W combines ionic technology, four styling attachments and professional power to banish frizz forever
1000W
Ceramic
4 attachments
This airstyler has a 1000W heater that creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
Reviews