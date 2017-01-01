2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4611/07
Bouncy curls that last
Tight, loose, sculpted or bouncy. Get exactly the type of curls and waves you want with the Salon Rollers Pro.
TRESemmé
SalonRollers Pro heats up each roller individually to assure a quick and even heat up to professional styling temperatures. The rollers retain their heat extra long to give an optimal fixation of your hair style.
4 volume rollers - ceramic finish for big curls that last.
6 medium and 6 small rollers - flocked to enhance shine.
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